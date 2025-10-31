Unternehmensverzeichnis
Funding Circle
Funding Circle Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Funding Circle beläuft sich auf £121K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Funding Circles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
Funding Circle
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£121K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
£107K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£14.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
25 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Funding Circle?
Block logo
+£43.8K
Robinhood logo
+£67.2K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.4K
Verily logo
+£16.6K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Funding Circle in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £150,559. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Funding Circle für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United Kingdom beträgt £121,366.

Weitere Ressourcen