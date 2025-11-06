Unternehmensverzeichnis
FundApps
FundApps Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater London Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater London Area bei FundApps beläuft sich auf £71.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für FundAppss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
FundApps
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£71.6K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
£71.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei FundApps?
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei FundApps in Greater London Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £111,306. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei FundApps für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater London Area beträgt £74,345.

