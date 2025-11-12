Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Atlanta Area bei FullStory reicht von $171K pro year für Level 20 bis $228K pro year für Level 40. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Atlanta Area beläuft sich auf $199K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für FullStorys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Level 20
$171K
$167K
$0
$3.8K
Level 30
$227K
$191K
$27K
$9.1K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei FullStory unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)