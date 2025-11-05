Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fortinet
Fortinet Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Fortinet reicht von $180K pro year für P1 bis $399K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $286K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$180K
$163K
$17.5K
$0
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Fortinet in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $398,667. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fortinet für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $297,000.

