Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Fortinet reicht von $128K pro year für P1 bis $281K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $213K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
