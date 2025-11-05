Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area bei Fortinet reicht von ₪501K pro year für P3 bis ₪509K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf ₪509K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
₪501K
₪448K
₪53K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
