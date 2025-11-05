Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fortinet
Fortinet Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Fortinet reicht von $136K pro year für P1 bis $268K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $212K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
$136K
$111K
$20.7K
$5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$158K
$145K
$13.3K
$0
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$214K
$177K
$32.3K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$252K
$197K
$46.9K
$7.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Netzwerk-Ingenieur

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Production Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

Web-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Fortinet in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $322,100. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fortinet für die Position Software-Ingenieur in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $201,000.

