Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Fortinet reicht von $136K pro year für P1 bis $268K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $212K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$136K
$111K
$20.7K
$5K
P2
$158K
$145K
$13.3K
$0
P3
$214K
$177K
$32.3K
$5K
P4
$252K
$197K
$46.9K
$7.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
