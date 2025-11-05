Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Fortinet beträgt $114K pro year für P2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $128K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$114K
$101K
$13.5K
$0
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
