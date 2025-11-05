Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Fortinet reicht von ₹3.07M pro year für P2 bis ₹10.57M pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹3.64M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fortinets Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹3.07M
₹1.63M
₹1.45M
₹0
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fortinet unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen