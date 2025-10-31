Unternehmensverzeichnis
Float Financial Solutions
Float Financial Solutions Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Float Financial Solutions beläuft sich auf CA$133K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Float Financial Solutionss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Float Financial Solutions
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$133K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
CA$133K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Float Financial Solutions?
Block logo
+CA$80.6K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.6K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Float Financial Solutions in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$183,550. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Float Financial Solutions für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$132,611.

Weitere Ressourcen