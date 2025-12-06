Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fiverr
Fiverr Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Fiverr beläuft sich auf ₪472K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fiverrs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineering Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fiverr?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Fiverr in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪527,745. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fiverr für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Israel beträgt ₪445,730.

Weitere Ressourcen

