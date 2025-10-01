Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fiverr Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area bei Fiverr beläuft sich auf ₪508K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fiverrs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
₪508K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
₪477K
Stock (/yr)
₪31.4K
Bonus
₪0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fiverr?

₪560K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Fiverr in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪640,011. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fiverr für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area beträgt ₪489,826.

