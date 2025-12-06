Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fiverr
Fiverr Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Fiverr beläuft sich auf ₪421K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fiverrs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
$125K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fiverr?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Fiverr in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪673,910. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fiverr für die Position Produktmanager in Israel beträgt ₪446,689.

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fiverr/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.