FISPAN
FISPAN Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei FISPAN beläuft sich auf CA$86.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für FISPANs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
FISPAN
Software Developer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$86.8K
Stufe
Entry Level
Grundgehalt
CA$86.8K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei FISPAN in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$160,866. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei FISPAN für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$92,398.

