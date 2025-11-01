Unternehmensverzeichnis
First Republic Bank Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei First Republic Bank beläuft sich auf $169K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für First Republic Banks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
First Republic Bank
Senior Data Analyst
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$169K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei First Republic Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei First Republic Bank in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $235,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei First Republic Bank für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $169,000.

Weitere Ressourcen