First American Financial
First American Financial Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Das mittlere Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütungspaket in United States bei First American Financial beläuft sich auf $325K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für First American Financials Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
First American Financial
Principal Solution Architect
Santa Ana, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$325K
Stufe
Principal Engineer
Grundgehalt
$273K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$27.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
20 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei First American Financial?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei First American Financial in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $382,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei First American Financial für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in United States beträgt $300,300.

