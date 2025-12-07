Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fireblocks
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
  Gehälter
  Customer Success

  Alle Customer Success-Gehälter

Fireblocks Customer Success Gehälter

Das mittlere Customer Success-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Fireblocks beläuft sich auf ₪378K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fireblockss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
$112K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fireblocks?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Fireblocks unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Customer Success bei Fireblocks in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪463,950. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fireblocks für die Position Customer Success in Israel beträgt ₪378,226.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fireblocks/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.