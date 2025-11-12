Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Datenarchitekt Gehälter in United States

Die Datenarchitekt-Vergütung in United States bei Fidelity Investments reicht von $83.2K pro year für L3 bis $168K pro year für L6. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$83.2K
$80.7K
$0
$2.5K
L4
$124K
$114K
$1.4K
$8.7K
L5
$172K
$131K
$0
$41K
L6
$168K
$138K
$938
$28.2K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenarchitekt bei Fidelity Investments in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $171,643. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fidelity Investments für die Position Datenarchitekt in United States beträgt $84,000.

