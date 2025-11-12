Die Datenarchitekt-Vergütung in United States bei Fidelity Investments reicht von $83.2K pro year für L3 bis $168K pro year für L6. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$83.2K
$80.7K
$0
$2.5K
L4
$124K
$114K
$1.4K
$8.7K
L5
$172K
$131K
$0
$41K
L6
$168K
$138K
$938
$28.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)