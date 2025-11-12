Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Full-Stack Software-Entwickler Gehälter in Providence-New Bedford Area

Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Providence-New Bedford Area bei Fidelity Investments reicht von $84.8K pro year für L3 bis $160K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Providence-New Bedford Area beläuft sich auf $92K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$84.8K
$81.8K
$250
$2.7K
L4
Software Engineer
$102K
$92.7K
$3.4K
$5.5K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$160K
$135K
$5K
$20K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack Software-Entwickler bei Fidelity Investments in Providence-New Bedford Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $160,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fidelity Investments für die Position Full-Stack Software-Entwickler in Providence-New Bedford Area beträgt $90,000.

Weitere Ressourcen