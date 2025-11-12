Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Fidelity Investments reicht von ₹1.22M pro year für L3 bis ₹2.66M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.81M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
₹1.22M
₹1.13M
₹12.5K
₹68.9K
L4
₹1.54M
₹1.35M
₹71.6K
₹116K
L5
₹3.1M
₹2.57M
₹176K
₹356K
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)