Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Fidelity Investments reicht von ₹1.36M pro year für L3 bis ₹4.71M pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.92M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹1.98M
₹1.82M
₹6.2K
₹159K
L5
₹2.52M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹260K
L6
₹4.71M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹729K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)