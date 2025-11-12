Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments Backend Software-Entwickler Gehälter in India

Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Fidelity Investments reicht von ₹1.36M pro year für L3 bis ₹4.71M pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.92M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L4
Software Engineer
₹1.98M
₹1.82M
₹6.2K
₹159K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.52M
₹2.26M
₹0
₹260K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
₹4.71M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹729K
Block logo
+₹5.04M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.74M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend Software-Entwickler bei Fidelity Investments in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,940,653. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fidelity Investments für die Position Backend Software-Entwickler in India beträgt ₹1,915,524.

