Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Chennai Metropolitan Area bei Fidelity Investments reicht von ₹1.24M pro year für L4 bis ₹2.33M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Chennai Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf ₹1.24M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fidelity Investmentss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹1.24M
₹1.22M
₹16.5K
₹0
L5
₹2.33M
₹2.1M
₹0
₹238K
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Fidelity Investments unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)