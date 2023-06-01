Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fastpath
Über uns
    Fastpath is a cloud-based access orchestration platform that helps organizations manage and automate access governance and security processes quickly and efficiently. It works with all major enterprise software in multi-site, multi-application environments and helps identify, quantify, and manage data access risk. Fastpath integrates out-of-the-box, is easy to implement, and quick to deploy, allowing security teams to focus on what matters and save valuable time. Since 2004, Fastpath has been a global leader in application governance, risk, and compliance.

    http://www.gofastpath.com
    2004
    126
    $10M-$50M
