Fairmarkit
Fairmarkit Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Poland bei Fairmarkit beläuft sich auf PLN 270K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fairmarkits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Fairmarkit
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 270K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
PLN 270K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fairmarkit?

PLN 605K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Fairmarkit in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 272,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fairmarkit for the Software-Ingenieur role in Poland is PLN 270,199.

