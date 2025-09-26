Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei ExxonMobil reicht von $101K pro year für CL22 bis $230K pro year für CL27. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $180K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ExxonMobils Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
CL22
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
