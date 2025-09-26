Unternehmensverzeichnis
ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei ExxonMobil reicht von $101K pro year für CL22 bis $230K pro year für CL27. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $180K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ExxonMobils Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
CL22
(Einstiegslevel)
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ExxonMobil?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ExxonMobil in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $258,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ExxonMobil für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $180,000.

