ExxonMobil
  • Gehälter
  • Projektmanager

  • Alle Projektmanager-Gehälter

ExxonMobil Projektmanager Gehälter

Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in United States bei ExxonMobil reicht von $118K pro year für CL23 bis $331K pro year für CL28. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $210K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ExxonMobils Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
CL24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ExxonMobil?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Projektmanager bei ExxonMobil in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $330,815. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ExxonMobil für die Position Projektmanager in United States beträgt $196,000.

