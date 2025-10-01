Unternehmensverzeichnis
exadel
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Uzbekistan

exadel Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Uzbekistan

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Uzbekistan bei exadel beläuft sich auf UZS 646.29M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für exadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
exadel
Software Engineer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Gesamt pro Jahr
UZS 646.29M
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
UZS 646.29M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei exadel?

UZS 2B

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei exadel in Uzbekistan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von UZS 751,500,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei exadel für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Uzbekistan beträgt UZS 646,290,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für exadel gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen