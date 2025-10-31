Unternehmensverzeichnis
Esprow Personalvermittler Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalvermittler-Vergütungspaket in Russia bei Esprow beläuft sich auf RUB 733K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Esprows Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Esprow
Sourcer
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
RUB 733K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
RUB 733K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Esprow in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 732,672. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Esprow für die Position Personalvermittler in Russia beträgt RUB 732,672.

Weitere Ressourcen