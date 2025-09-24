Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Ernst and Young reicht von $175K pro year für Product Manager bis $214K pro year für Associate Director. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $180K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ernst and Youngs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
$175K
$174K
$0
$1.3K
Senior Product Manager
$187K
$178K
$0
$9K
Associate Director
$214K
$206K
$0
$8.5K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Ernst and Young unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)