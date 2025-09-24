Unternehmensverzeichnis
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Ericsson Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in India bei Ericsson beläuft sich auf ₹9.49M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Ericsson
Software Engineering Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹9.49M
Stufe
L7
Grundgehalt
₹8.49M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹999K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
24 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ericsson?

₹13.98M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Software-Engineering-Manager sa Ericsson in India ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na ₹9,566,858. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ericsson para sa Software-Engineering-Manager role in India ay ₹9,488,861.

Weitere Ressourcen