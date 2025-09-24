Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Sweden bei Ericsson reicht von SEK 482K pro year für JS5 bis SEK 718K pro year für JS7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Sweden beläuft sich auf SEK 616K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 482K
SEK 482K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 910K
SEK 910K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 718K
SEK 718K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen