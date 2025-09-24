Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ericsson
Ericsson Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Sweden bei Ericsson reicht von SEK 482K pro year für JS5 bis SEK 718K pro year für JS7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Sweden beläuft sich auf SEK 616K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ericssons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 482K
SEK 482K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 910K
SEK 910K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 718K
SEK 718K
SEK 0
SEK 0
SEK 1.56M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ericsson?

Enthaltene Titel

ASIC-Ingenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Ericsson in Sweden liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SEK 909,897. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ericsson für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in Sweden beträgt SEK 616,313.

