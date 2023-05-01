Unternehmensverzeichnis
Emulate
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Emulate mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Emulate Inc. creates in vitro models for studying the effects of diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods on human health. Their Human Emulation System® includes Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform offers researchers a new technology to predict human response with greater precision than conventional cell culture or animal-based testing. Their Organ-Chips have been published in high-impact scientific journals and acquired by MoMA for their permanent collection. They were also awarded Product Design of the Year 2015 by London’s Design Museum.

    http://emulatebio.com
    Website
    2014
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $1M-$10M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Emulate gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen