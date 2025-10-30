Unternehmensverzeichnis
EMBL
EMBL Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei EMBL beläuft sich auf €84.7K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für EMBLs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
EMBL
Software Engineer
Heidelberg, BW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€84.7K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
€84.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei EMBL?
Block logo
+€50.7K
Robinhood logo
+€77.8K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei EMBL in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €134,321. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei EMBL für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €84,740.

Weitere Ressourcen