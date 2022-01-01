Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ellucian
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Ellucian Gehälter

Ellucians Gehaltsbereich reicht von $35,930 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business-Analyst in Mexico am unteren Ende bis $151,443 für einen Vertrieb in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Ellucian. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/4/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
Median $100K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktmanager
Median $98K
Business-Analyst
$35.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Projektmanager
$104K
Vertrieb
$151K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$41.1K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Ellucian ist Vertrieb at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $151,443. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ellucian beträgt $99,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Ellucian gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Planview
  • Maxim Integrated
  • BenchPrep
  • Civitas Learning
  • Bain
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen