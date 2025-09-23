Unternehmensverzeichnis
Elation Health
Elation Health Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Elation Health beläuft sich auf $154K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Elation Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Elation Health
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$154K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Elation Health?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Software-Ingenieur poziciju u Elation Health in United States iznosi $169,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Elation Health za Software-Ingenieur poziciju in United States je $150,000.

