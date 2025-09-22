Unternehmensverzeichnis
Druva
Druva Technischer Redakteur Gehälter

Das mittlere Technischer Redakteur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Druva beläuft sich auf ₹2.5M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Druvas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Druva
Senior Information Developer
Pune, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.5M
Stufe
Staff Technical Writer
Grundgehalt
₹2.5M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Druva?

₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Technischer Redakteur bei Druva in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,497,794. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Druva für die Position Technischer Redakteur in India beträgt ₹2,534,224.

