Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Druva reicht von ₹2.59M pro year für Staff Software Engineer bis ₹6.68M pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.59M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Druvas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Druva?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Druva in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,183,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Druva for the Software-Ingenieur role in India is ₹4,075,959.

