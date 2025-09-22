Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Druva reicht von ₹2.59M pro year für Staff Software Engineer bis ₹6.68M pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.59M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Druvas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
