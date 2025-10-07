Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Dropbox reicht von $175K pro year für IC1 bis $626K pro year für IC5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $374K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dropboxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
IC1
$175K
$129K
$39.3K
$6.9K
IC2
$245K
$170K
$62.8K
$12.7K
IC3
$346K
$198K
$119K
$29K
IC4
$469K
$229K
$194K
$45.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Dropbox unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)