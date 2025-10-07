Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dropbox
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Dropbox Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Dropbox reicht von $175K pro year für IC1 bis $626K pro year für IC5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $374K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dropboxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer (SWE)(Einstiegslevel)
$175K
$129K
$39.3K
$6.9K
IC2
$245K
$170K
$62.8K
$12.7K
IC3
$346K
$198K
$119K
$29K
IC4
$469K
$229K
$194K
$45.6K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Dropbox unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Dropbox in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $626,014. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dropbox für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $358,250.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Dropbox gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Roku
  • Telenav
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen