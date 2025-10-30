Unternehmensverzeichnis
Drizly
Drizly Vertrieb Gehälter

Das mittlere Vertrieb-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Drizly beläuft sich auf $163K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Drizlys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Drizly
Senior Partnerships Manager
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$163K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$118K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$15K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Drizly?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Vertrieb bei Drizly in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $235,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Drizly für die Position Vertrieb in United States beträgt $163,000.

