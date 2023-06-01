Unternehmensverzeichnis
DrivenIQ
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen
Top Einblicke
  • Tragen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über DrivenIQ bei, das anderen helfen könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamauswahl, einzigartige Kultur, etc.).
    • Über

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Website
    2019
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Jobs

      Keine empfohlenen Jobs für DrivenIQ gefunden

    Verwandte Unternehmen

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Andere Ressourcen