Drager
Drager Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Drager beträgt €77.7K pro year für Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €86.3K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dragers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Drager?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Drager in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €103,578. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Drager für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €86,313.

