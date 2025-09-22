Unternehmensverzeichnis
DP World
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

DP World Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei DP World reicht von ₹2.21M pro year für SDE bis ₹4.97M pro year für Group SDE 2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.08M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DP Worlds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
SDE
(Einstiegslevel)
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Anzeigen 6 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

₹13.94M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei DP World?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

FAQ

DP World in IndiaSoftware-Ingenieur最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹6,635,935。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
DP WorldSoftware-Ingenieur職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹3,987,642。

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für DP World gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen