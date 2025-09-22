Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei DP World reicht von ₹2.21M pro year für SDE bis ₹4.97M pro year für Group SDE 2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.08M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DP Worlds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
SDE
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen