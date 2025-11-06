Unternehmensverzeichnis
DNV
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Oslo Region

DNV Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Oslo Region

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Oslo Region bei DNV beläuft sich auf NOK 676K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DNVs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
DNV
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Gesamt pro Jahr
NOK 676K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
NOK 676K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei DNV in Greater Oslo Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NOK 902,220. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei DNV für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Oslo Region beträgt NOK 675,840.

