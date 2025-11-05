Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Deutsche Telekom reicht von €41.1K pro year für Junior Software Engineer bis €131K pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €66.5K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Deutsche Telekoms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
