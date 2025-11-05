Unternehmensverzeichnis
Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Germany

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Deutsche Telekom reicht von €41.1K pro year für Junior Software Engineer bis €131K pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €66.5K.

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Deutsche Telekom?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Deutsche Telekom in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €130,965. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Deutsche Telekom für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €66,503.

