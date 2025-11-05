Unternehmensverzeichnis
Deutsche Bahn
Deutsche Bahn Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Rhine-Main Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Rhine-Main Area bei Deutsche Bahn beläuft sich auf €65.1K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Deutsche Bahns Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Deutsche Bahn
Devops Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
€65.1K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€64.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Deutsche Bahn?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Deutsche Bahn in Greater Rhine-Main Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €106,746. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Deutsche Bahn für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Rhine-Main Area beträgt €60,513.

