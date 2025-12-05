Unternehmensverzeichnis
Descartes Labs
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Descartes Labs Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Descartes Labs beläuft sich auf $200K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Descartes Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Descartes Labs
Software Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$200K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Descartes Labs?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Descartes Labs in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $227,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Descartes Labs für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $200,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Descartes Labs gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/descartes-labs/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.