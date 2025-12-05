Unternehmensverzeichnis
Deputy
Deputy Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Australia bei Deputy beläuft sich auf A$215K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Deputys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Gesamt pro Jahr
$141K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Deputy in Australia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von A$296,042. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Deputy für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Australia beträgt A$200,924.

Weitere Ressourcen

