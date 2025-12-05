Unternehmensverzeichnis
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Cybersicherheitsanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei Department of Homeland Security beläuft sich auf $103K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Department of Homeland Securitys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$103K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst bei Department of Homeland Security liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $291,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Department of Homeland Security für die Position Cybersicherheitsanalyst beträgt $149,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

