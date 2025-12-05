Unternehmensverzeichnis
Die durchschnittliche Informationstechnologe (IT)-Gesamtvergütung bei Department of Homeland Security reicht von $115K bis $168K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Department of Homeland Securitys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$132K - $151K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$115K$132K$151K$168K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Department of Homeland Security?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) bei Department of Homeland Security liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $167,560. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Department of Homeland Security für die Position Informationstechnologe (IT) beträgt $115,020.

