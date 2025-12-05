Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dentsu
Dentsu Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Dentsu reicht von ₹735K pro year für L1 bis ₹647K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹843K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dentsus Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Dentsu?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Dentsu in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,196,356. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dentsu für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹689,442.

Weitere Ressourcen

